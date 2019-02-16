Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mrs. Marion Ling (nee Lee Ting-Fang), currently residing in Bowie, MD, passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019. To the last, she bravely fought through two (2) strokes over the last three and a half years. Mrs. Ling was born on September 27, 1923 in Beijing, China to the late Lee Ching-Cheng and Lee (Tu) Kuan-Chih. In China, Mrs. Ling worked as a surgical nurse. She emigrated to the United States in 1949, and was married in New York City in 1950. They settled first in West Boylston, MA. After giving birth to and raising four children, Mrs. Ling returned to work as the Donations Coordinator at the Red Cross Blood Donation Center in Worcester, MA for more than 17 years. She enjoyed painting, arts and crafts, flower gardening, cooking and music. Mrs. Ling was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. James C. Ling, and daughter, Judith Ling. She is survived by three sons, David Ling of Centreville, VA, Richard E. Ling, JD of Rockport, MA and William D. Ling, PhD of Vienna, VA; and two granddaughters, Alexandra Ling of Vienna, and Dakini Ling of Centreville. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Mrs. Ling's life at the Kalas Funeral Home, 2973 Solomons Island Rd, Edgewater, MD on Saturday, February 23, beginning at 12 p.m. A ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Red Cross.

Mrs. Marion Ling (nee Lee Ting-Fang), currently residing in Bowie, MD, passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019. To the last, she bravely fought through two (2) strokes over the last three and a half years. Mrs. Ling was born on September 27, 1923 in Beijing, China to the late Lee Ching-Cheng and Lee (Tu) Kuan-Chih. In China, Mrs. Ling worked as a surgical nurse. She emigrated to the United States in 1949, and was married in New York City in 1950. They settled first in West Boylston, MA. After giving birth to and raising four children, Mrs. Ling returned to work as the Donations Coordinator at the Red Cross Blood Donation Center in Worcester, MA for more than 17 years. She enjoyed painting, arts and crafts, flower gardening, cooking and music. Mrs. Ling was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. James C. Ling, and daughter, Judith Ling. She is survived by three sons, David Ling of Centreville, VA, Richard E. Ling, JD of Rockport, MA and William D. Ling, PhD of Vienna, VA; and two granddaughters, Alexandra Ling of Vienna, and Dakini Ling of Centreville. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Mrs. Ling's life at the Kalas Funeral Home, 2973 Solomons Island Rd, Edgewater, MD on Saturday, February 23, beginning at 12 p.m. A ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Red Cross. Funeral Home George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.

2973 Solomons Island Road

Edgewater , MD 21037

410-956-4488 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Capital Gazette from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close