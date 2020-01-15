Marion M. Sorensen nee Duehr passed away on Saturday January 11, 2020. Beloved wife of Rod Sorensen; devoted daughter of Alfred and Anna Duehr; loving mother of Daniel Sorensen and wife Alexis, Kristina Carroll and husband James; dear grandmother of Keira Sorensen, Gavin Carroll and Grayson Carroll. She is also survived by her brother Alfred Duehr and wife Mary Beth and sister Michelle Yannone and husband Louis. She will be dearly missed by all. Family and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated McCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road Pasadena, Maryland 21122 on Friday January 17, 2020 from 5- 9 PM. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday starting at 7 PM. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Dachshund Rescue of North America (DRNA) at DRNA.org.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020