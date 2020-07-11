Marion V. (Allen) Jordan, 105, of Severn, MD, departed this life on July 6, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 15, 1915 in Hinton WV, to the late Clarence Allen Sr. and Hazel B. (Pack) Allen, and was the eldest of 11 children. Marion was educated at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Boarding School in Rock Castle, VA. She married her husband, Arthur E. Jordan Jr. on July 11, 1941 and supported his 35-year military career as an officer's wife. She was a seamstress most of her life. During their time stationed in Japan, Marion made traditional Kimonos and Japanese dolls. She was an avid individual bowler, as well as on teams with her husband in the U.S. and Japan. After her husband's passing in 1992, she became her daughter's travel companion for 27 years, on all her professional and business trips. She visited nearly all 50 states, with the exception of South Carolina. She was a very active member in the Retired Officers Wives Club, the PWOC lunch bunch, the Meade Garden Club, and the Red Hatters. At 103 and 104 years old, she modeled for the ROWC Spring Fashion Show. She was a long-time, and the oldest, volunteer at Fort Meade and was honored for her community service at the 2017 Garrison Volunteer Banquet, where she was the keynote speaker. Marion was a long-time member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Recently, she and her daughter became members of St. Lawrence Martyr Catholic Church, where they enjoyed playing Bingo. Marion was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was a gentle, beautiful spirit, who was greatly admired and respected by all who met her. Her recipe for longevity was to pray a lot, dance every day, and have a very active social calendar. Left to cherish her memory are her three children: Mary V. Jordan of Johnson City, TN, Arthur E. Jordan III (Kelly) of Cobleskill, NY, and Michael L. Jordan (Donna) of Morgantown, WV. Four grandchildren: Kayleigh Jordan Pack (Steve), of Hendersonville, NC, Chelsea Jordan of Charlotte, NC, Felicia Jordan McRee (Seth) of New Bern, NC, and Marcus Jordan of Morgantown, WV; three great grandchildren: Jordan, Addison, and Myles Pack. And her sister, Betty Sears of Pleasantville, NJ. She is also survived by her adopted family, Reed and Erin Jones, and their children, Connor, Caitlin, Alaina, Brenna, Fienna, and Greyson. In addition, Marion was held dear by a host of friends, especially Betty and Earl Wade and family, Veola Hall, Beverly Jarnot, Debra Spry, and Lynn and Phil Davis. She is also survived my many caring nieces, nephews, and cousins. Marion was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Hazel Allen; her husband, Arthur; her brothers: Clarence "Bussie" Allen, Henry Allen; and her sisters: Lucille Neil, Louise Allen, Hazel Brown, Rosalie Washington, Geraldine Allen, Hildeguard Allen and Barbara Allen. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 16th from 6-8 pm at Hardesty Funeral Home, 851 Annapolis Rd., Gambrills, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, July 17th at 11:00 am at St. Lawrence Martyr Catholic Church, 7850 Parkside Blvd., Hanover, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clarence and Hazel Allen Scholarship Fund, care of: Tanika Campbell, 3022 Bridlewood Ln., Jacksonville, FL 32257, or through PayPal at chascholarship@gmail.com.



