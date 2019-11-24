Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion W. Buhrer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marion W. Buhrer passed away at Ginger Cove, Annapolis, Maryland, on November 21, 2019. Marion was born in London, Ontario to Frank and Clara Wilson June 2, 1930 and grew up there. After graduating from Alma College and the University of Western Ontario, she left London for employment in New York City with the Canadian government. There she met Don Buhrer and the couple was married in London, Ontario in 1954. They settled in Chatham Township, New Jersey, where Marion helped raise the couple's two sons and was involved with the Morristown Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, her local Garden Club, and Youth Consultation Service for abused, neglected and abandoned wards of the State. In 1976, Don and Marion moved to Arnold, Maryland, where they built their dream home on the banks of the Severn River and lived there until they moved to Ginger Cove in 2010. She was a life member of the Hospice of the Chesapeake, worked with the Red Cross Blood Mobile and was a life member of the Severn River Garden Club. She enjoyed gardening, boating, their house in the Bahamas, world travel, and the couple's Irish Setters. She attended St. Anne's Church in Annapolis. Don preceded her in death after fifty-nine incredible years together. She is survived by two sons, Paul of Arnold, Maryland and Scott of New Orleans, Louisiana, five grandchildren: Russell, Ryan, Rebecca, Wilson and Jackson, and her sister-in-law Nancy Shepard and her husband Joe of Short Hills, New Jersey. An online guest book is available at: Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019

