|
|
Born in Atlantic City, New Jersey on August 24, 1922 and passed away on October 3, 2019 at Potomac Place Assisted Living Community in Woodbridge, Virginia. Survived by her two daughters Kathleen Torrance Miller and her husband John Wyatt and Eileen Patricia Leischner. Also survived by her grandson Kevin Andrew Leischner and his wife Kristina and great grandchildren Brady, Meridan and Toby and her granddaughter Kelly Ann Sarazen (nee Leischner) and her husband Daniel and great grandchildren Truman, Noah and Patrick. Predeceased by her husband Eugene Nevitte Torrance who was killed on active duty in a Naval air tragedy in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in February 1960 and by her son Eugene (Buddy) Nevitte Torrance, Jr. who died in a boating accident in October 1970. Enlisted in the U. S. Naval Reserve in February 1943, graduated in the first class of the U. S. Naval Training School (SK-W), Bryant and Stratton Business College in Boston, Massachusetts and assigned to the Naval Air Technical Training Center in Norman, Oklahoma. Honorably discharged in September 1944. Active in the Maryland Senior Olympics from its first year in 1978 when it was a on day event with 300 attendees until 2003 earning an excess of 100 medals in events to include table tennis, pool, long jump, basketball throw, softball throw, football throw, javelin and discus. Volunteered at the O'Malley Senior Center, Odenton, Maryland as the Trip Coordinator for domestic and foreign monthly trips from 1993 - 2003 and served on the Advisory Council for most of that time. Honored by the Anne Arundel County, Maryland County Executive Janet Owens to celebrate "Exemplary Women who serve our community in times of War and Peace". In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the () or to Women in Military Service for America memorial (thewomensmemorial.org). Heartfelt thanks to the staffs of Potomac Place Assisted Living and Vitas Healthcare in Woodbridge, Virginia. Family will receive friends on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy. (Rt 3. South), Bowie, MD. A funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1283 Odenton Road, Odenton, MD on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 11am. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: www.beallfuneral.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019