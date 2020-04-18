Marjorie Rachel Perkins Holmes was born on April 28, 1925 in Lawrence, MA to Ray and Hazel Perkins. When she was 2 years old her father took a job at the University of Vermont Farm and the family moved back to their native Vermont. They later moved to the town of Jeffersonville, VT where Marjorie graduated from Cambridge High School. After graduating she took a job in Burlington, VT where she met Russell Holmes and they married on June 22, 1947. They moved to Potsdam, NY while Russell attended Clarkson University. They lived in Brainerd, MN during the 1950's and moved to Maryland in August 1962. After 20 year of service she retired from the Maryland State Department of Education and volunteered for a number of years with the local food bank NECON and Meals on Wheels, as well as serving in a number of positions with the Linthicum Heights United Methodist Church. She is survived by her children Kathi Holmes of Glen Burnie, MD and Kevin Holmes of Austin, TX. A memorial service will be held at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Meals on Wheels or Linthicum Heights United Methodist Church.

