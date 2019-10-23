Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Saint Martins in-the-Field church 375 Benfield Road Severna Park , MD View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Marjorie "Marge in Charge" McCormick Acree, 82, a longtime resident of Linstead on the Severn in Severna Park Maryland, passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 15 Linstead Road Severna Park Md. The youngest of three children, Marge was born in Atlanta Georgia on January 25, 1937 to Thomas P. McCormick and Ethel V. McCormick. Marge moved to Maryland when she was two, graduated from Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, and attended the University of Maryland. Marjorie is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years George William Acree II, cherished sister Muriel M. Murphy of Annapolis Md, sister-in-law Mary McCormick of Potomac Md, loving daughters Virginia V. Acree and Donna A. Ellis, and adored grandchildren Alex A. Acree, Taylor L. Ellis, and Virginia V. Ellis of Severna Park Md. Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Thomas P. McCormick, brother-in-law John Murphy, and loved daughter Tresse Louise Acree. A Celebration of Life funeral service will be held on Saturday November 2, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Saint Martins in-the-Field church located at 375 Benfield Road, Severna Park Md. 21146. Following the service, family and friends are invited to gather in the Saint Martins parish hall, and for continued fellowship at 15 Linstead Road, Severna Park Md. 21146. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marjorie M. Acree's name to support the mentally ill at the Omni House P.O. Box 1270, Glen Burnie Md. 21060

