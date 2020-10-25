Longtime Annapolitan, Marjorie Crain, 94, died October 7, 2020. Born in 1926 to Ella Miriam Mulry and Stephen Paul Piga, she was raised in Jersey City, NJ. She is survived by 2 sons – Vincent Crawford (Zoe) of La Jolla, CA and Robert Crain (Elaine), of Annapolis, MD. Her 2 daughters, Ellen Crain Hoj (Morten) of Greenville, NC and Elizabeth Crain, Edgewater, MD and grandchildren, Alexander and Anna also survive her notable life. She is predeceased by her two husbands - Bennett Crain, Jr. and David Paul Crawford, III & two siblings, Stephen Mulry Piga and Barbara Piga Marcouiller. For decades, the bright Ms. Crain worked with a member of Congress, Marjorie Holt and State Senator Frederick Malkus. She also served with the AAC Dept. of Aging. Marjorie worked as founder, president, and on numerous Boards including Founder and first President of Jug Bay Wetlands Sanctuary and on MD Hall for the Creative Arts Directors. One of her crowning achievements was Public Information Officer for 1967-68 Maryland Constitutional Convention. and work on the Anne Arundel County Charter. No memorial events are currently scheduled due to COVID. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marjorie's memory may be sent to St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Mary's Chapter.



