Dr. Marjorie A. Voith, 73, a 25-year resident of Riva, MD, passed away on November 27, 2019. Born on October 9, 1946 in Baltimore, MD, Dr. Voith received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Goucher College in 1968 and her medical degree from the University of Maryland in 1972. After completing a fellowship in medical oncology at the Baltimore Cancer Research Center in 1978, Dr. Voith joined the U.S. Air Force where she achieved the rank of Major and was assigned as the Chief of Medical Oncology at Malcolm Grow Hospital at Andrews Air Force Base. At the same time, she was assigned as the flight surgeon for the U.S. House Foreign Relations Committee and accompanied members when they traveled. In 1982, Dr. Voith received the Air Force Commendation Medal. She retired from active duty in 1983 then joined the inactive reserve from which she retired in 1992. In 2004, she joined the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 15-5-01 in Annapolis. In 2013, Marjorie was elected Auxiliary Division Commander of the Fifth Southern Sector of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary. Dr. Voith's civilian medical career spanned more than 30 years, beginning in 1984 with a private oncologist/internist practice in Chevy Chase, MD. In 1996, she joined Physician Associates before returning to private practice in 2004 in Riva, MD. In 1999, she was recognized with a Distinguished Service Award from the Medical Society of the District of Columbia. When not serving her country or her patients, Dr. Voith was an avid softball player. She was elected to the Mid-Atlantic Softball Association's Fastpitch Hall of Fame in 1992 and was selected to play in the Pan American softball games. She also played soccer, flag football and golf. Dr. Voith is survived by her loving wife of 35 years, Carol Sisco; one brother, Richard (Daniela) Voith of Philadelphia, PA; two sisters, Cathy (Tim) Hartnett of Rochester Hills, MI and Mary Lou (Al Grucelski) Voith of Sparks, MD; one nephew, Brooks Hartnett and two nieces, Nina Voith and Georgia Gould. A memorial celebration will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Annapolis Maritime Museum, 723 Second St., P.O. Box 3088, Annapolis, MD 21403. Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019

