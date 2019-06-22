Mark Andrew Sigmund (1971 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Andrew Sigmund.
Service Information
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD
21061
(410)-766-7070
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andrew's Russian Orthodox Catholic Cemetery
Dundalk, MD
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

On June 13, 2019, Mark Andrew Sigmund, 47, of Glen Burnie, passed away at his home. Mark was born on August 10, 1971, in Hof, Germany, to the late Anna and Miroslav Sigmund. He graduated from Old Mill High School in 1989. Mark is survived by his sister, Angela Sigmund; his brother, Victor J. Sigmund; his sister-in-law, Gail Sigmund; and his nephews, Victor Sigmund, Jr. and Gregory Sigmund. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave, S.W. (at Crain Hwy), in Glen Burnie, on Sunday, June 23rd, from 4-7 PM. A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 24th, at 11 AM, at St. Andrew's Russian Orthodox Catholic Cemetery in Dundalk. To offer condolences to the Sigmund family, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on June 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Glen Burnie, MD   410-766-7070
funeral home direction icon