On June 13, 2019, Mark Andrew Sigmund, 47, of Glen Burnie, passed away at his home. Mark was born on August 10, 1971, in Hof, Germany, to the late Anna and Miroslav Sigmund. He graduated from Old Mill High School in 1989. Mark is survived by his sister, Angela Sigmund; his brother, Victor J. Sigmund; his sister-in-law, Gail Sigmund; and his nephews, Victor Sigmund, Jr. and Gregory Sigmund. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave, S.W. (at Crain Hwy), in Glen Burnie, on Sunday, June 23rd, from 4-7 PM. A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 24th, at 11 AM, at St. Andrew's Russian Orthodox Catholic Cemetery in Dundalk. To offer condolences to the Sigmund family, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on June 22, 2019