Mark Joseph Beierschmitt (66), a long time resident of Bowie, passed away on August 17, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. A 1971 graduate of Bowie Senior High, Mark went on to graduate from the University of Maryland and was employed as a statistician with the Internal Revenue Service in Washington DC for 38 years until he retired ten years ago. Mark is predeceased by his parents Joseph Paul and Mary Louise Beierschmitt. He is survived by his brothers Joseph Michael of Annapolis, Michael John and wife Amber of Bowie, William Paul and wife Michelle of Waterford, Connecticut, his nephew and Godson Christopher Michael of San Diego, and a number of cousins. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. The family will receive visitors at the Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy. (Rt. 3 South), Bowie on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church, 14720 Annapolis Road, Bowie, MD on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 10:30am with interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the at https://www.cancer.org in honor of Mark.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019