Longtime Annapolitan Mark Gerren Murphy, 71, died on June 10. Mark was a respected leader in the salling community, regionally as well as nationally. Born and raised in Indianapolis, IN, Mark studied electrical engineering at Purdue University and had a distinguished career as a broadcast engineer, first in Richmond, VA., and then in Ann Arbor, MI. He joined National Public Radio in 1981, retiring in 2015 as Director of Engineering of the Public Radio Satellite System. Mark was Commodore of Eastport Yacht Club in 1991-92, during an important phase of EYC's development, and remained a trusted advisor to subsequent leadership. He was an active member of the Race Committees of both EYC and Annapolis Yacht Club for more than 30 years, and was certified as a US Sailing National Sailing Officer and World Sailing International Race Officer, and was one of the first US Sailing Senior Race Officers. He also served more than 20 years on the US Sailing Race Management Committee and the Race Officer Training and Certification Subcommittee, and as US Sailing's Area C Race Officer. In younger years, Mark was involved in live theater production, participating in all aspects including lighting and sound design, set construction and painting, and as stage manager, including running fully staged operas for Opera DC and the Annapolis Opera. A licensed ham radio operator since 1969, he held an Amateur Extra class license, and was an active member of the Anne Arundel Radio Club for many years. He also volunteered at the B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore in the machine shop and as a museum docent. In addition to his wife, Sandy Grosvenor, whom he married in 1994, Mark is survived by his brother Pete Murphy and nephew Bobby Smith. He was predeceased by his parents, Bob and Sally Murphy, and his sister, Terry Murphy Smith. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Eastport Yacht Club Foundation (www.eycfoundation.org), the Annapolis Yacht Club Foundation (www.aycfoundation.org) or CRAB-Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating (www.crabsailing.org) in Mark's memory. A memorial will be held on Friday, June 26, at Eastport Yacht Club in Annapolis. For more information, please go to www.eastportyc.org/eyc-invite. Online condolences may be made at www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com .
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 21, 2020.