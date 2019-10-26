Mark James Lay, 57, a longtime resident of Southern Anne Arundel County, died on Thursday, October 24, 2019, in Baltimore, MD. Born November 15, 1961, he graduated from Riverdale Baptist School in Upper Marlboro, MD. Mark was employed as an Electrician with IBEW Local 26. He was a member and former Commander of the Sons of the American Legion in Mayo, MD and was a longtime volunteer at the South County Senior Center and Anne Arundel Medical Center. Mark was an avid Redskins fan and enjoyed deer hunting, bowling in the IBEW league, and riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Lander and Betty Jean Lay; his biological father, James Jerew; and two brothers, Bobbie and Sonny Jerew. Mark is survived by two children, Ryan Lay and Ashley (Travis) Barrett; three granddaughters, Makenzie Lay, Diamond and Teagan Barrett; his biological mother, RoseMary Jerew; four siblings, Brenda Sirois, Laurie Ann and Kimberly Lay, and Ronnie Jerew; many nieces and nephews; his former wife, of 16 years, Christina Lay; and the mother of his children, Michelle McCoy-Jobes. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Mark's life on Monday, October 28 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm at the Kalas Funeral Home, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD, where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 29 at 11 am. Interment Lakemont Memorial Gardens, Davidsonville, MD. Online guestbook available at:
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 26, 2019