Service Information John M. Taylor Funeral Home 147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST Annapolis , MD 21401 (410)-263-4422 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM John M. Taylor Funeral Home 147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST Annapolis , MD 21401 Funeral Mass 9:00 AM St. Mary's Catholic Church Annapolis , MD

Mark Kenneth (Chuck) Konka, 53, of Walkersville MD, died October 29, 2019. The son of the late Jane and Chester Konka, Mr. Konka was born in San Antonio TX and moved to Baltimore MD when he was a toddler. Mr. Konka attended Calvert Hall College High School in Towson, MD, played football for the Calvert Hall Cardinals and enjoyed four winning seasons with the team. One of the most memorable wins in Mr. Konka's high school football days came in a 1983 match between Loyola and Calvert Hall at Memorial Stadium on Thanksgiving Day. According to the Baltimore Sun: "The Cardinals scored the game-winner on a 2-yard quarterback sneak by Charlie Trimble with 25 seconds left behind All-Metro linemen John Gaburick and Chuck Konka." Upon graduating from Calvert Hall, Mr. Konka went on to earn his B.A. degree from Towson University in 1989. Mr. Konka proudly played football for the Towson Tigers and was an outstanding player on the team from 1984-1989. Under the leadership of head coach Phil Albert, the Tigers were named ECAC Division II Team of the Year in Mr. Konka's first two seasons with Towson. The team also made two NCAA post-season appearances (1984 and 1986) while Mr. Konka played for the Tigers. Mr. Konka worked in real estate development in Maryland and eventually started his own company, running a successful real estate development business in Anne Arundel and Charles Counties for many years. Mr. Konka eventually settled in rural Maryland, working and enjoying life in the bucolic countryside with his life partner Sarah Malson and her son Logan. He was a fantastic cook, an avid golfer, and consistently surprised and delighted his friends and family with his creative and artistic talents. Mr. Konka's greatest joy in life came from being a father to his two children, Mackenzie Konka (24) and Jake Konka (19). He treasured his beautiful and talented children, and was proud of their accomplishments in the classroom, on the field, and in life. Mr. Konka's family and friends will always remember his acts of kindness, his quick wit, his joyful laughter, and his generous spirit. Mr. Konka is survived by his partner, Sarah Malson, six siblings: Pat Konka, Marie Addleman, Ann (Don) Hague, Karen Stephens, Steve (Mary Ann) Konka, and Kathy Konka, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be held at the John M. Taylor Funeral Home in Annapolis on November 8 from 5 – 8 p.m. and a Catholic funeral mass will be held the following day, Saturday November 9 at 9 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Annapolis MD. An online guest book is available at

