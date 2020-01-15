Mark Elliott Kidwell, mathematician and USNA professor emeritus, died December 22 2019 in Annapolis after a long bout with cancer. Born in the District of Columbia in 1948 and raised in Silver Spring, Maryland, Mark attended the University of Virginia and Yale University. He taught at Amherst College and then at the Naval Academy. He was an active member of the United Church of Christ of Annapolis and a participant in local musical groups as singer and cellist. Mark is survived by his wife of over four decades Peggy Aldrich Kidwell, his sister Ann Kidwell Kurzius, his sister-in-law Carol Pfeiffer, and her descendants. A memorial service will be held Sunday, January 19, at 3:00 p.m.at the UCC of Annapolis. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the UCC of Annapolis, the University of Virginia, or .
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020