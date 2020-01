Mark Elliott Kidwell, mathematician and USNA professor emeritus, died December 22 2019 in Annapolis after a long bout with cancer. Born in the District of Columbia in 1948 and raised in Silver Spring, Maryland, Mark attended the University of Virginia and Yale University . He taught at Amherst College and then at the Naval Academy. He was an active member of the United Church of Christ of Annapolis and a participant in local musical groups as singer and cellist. Mark is survived by his wife of over four decades Peggy Aldrich Kidwell, his sister Ann Kidwell Kurzius, his sister-in-law Carol Pfeiffer, and her descendants. A memorial service will be held Sunday, January 19, at 3:00 p.m.at the UCC of Annapolis. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the UCC of Annapolis, the University of Virginia, or .