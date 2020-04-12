Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mark Dana Paster of Annapolis, MD passed away on Tuesday, April 7th 2020, after a two and a half week battle with COVID-19. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Sarah Paster, nee Koldowsky. Mark is survived by his wife Karen; his children, Nicole (Brendan), Brandon, Ethan (Irasema); his grandchildren Saoirse and Aoife, and fur-grandchildren Eve, Louie, and Nova; his brother Bob (Brana) Paster; and his sister Joanne (Mike) Hurwitz; dearly loved nieces, nephews, and beloved friends. Mark was born in Boston, MA, and was a graduate of Belmont High School and University of Pennsylvania. After receiving his Master's degree in Chemical Engineering from

Mark Dana Paster of Annapolis, MD passed away on Tuesday, April 7th 2020, after a two and a half week battle with COVID-19. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Sarah Paster, nee Koldowsky. Mark is survived by his wife Karen; his children, Nicole (Brendan), Brandon, Ethan (Irasema); his grandchildren Saoirse and Aoife, and fur-grandchildren Eve, Louie, and Nova; his brother Bob (Brana) Paster; and his sister Joanne (Mike) Hurwitz; dearly loved nieces, nephews, and beloved friends. Mark was born in Boston, MA, and was a graduate of Belmont High School and University of Pennsylvania. After receiving his Master's degree in Chemical Engineering from Princeton University , Mark dedicated his life to research in the chemical engineering field, working on biodegradable plastics and hydrogen fuel cell research, amongst other projects. After finally being convinced to "retire," Mark and his wife Karen settled into a new home in Annapolis, MD, where he was able to pursue his passion for sailing, becoming an instructor at J World. Mark was a relentless advocate and mentor for friends and family members who struggled with anything from calculus to depression to runs on Prima. He found peace later in life, and was a loving and doting Zayde to his grandchildren and fur-grandchildren alike. Never one to sit still, you could always find Mark with Karen bike riding, kayaking, playing tennis, swimming, simply walking around the neighborhood, gardening, or skiing every winter. He is deeply loved and missed by his surviving loved ones, but none so much as his life partner, best friend, and spouse – Karen. Our family would like to especially thank the dedicated staff of the Anne Arundel Medical Center Intensive Care Unit for being with Mark when family could not. We are deeply appreciative of the sacrifices made by you and your families. To honor Mark's passion for teaching sailing, memorial contributions in his name may be made to Community Boating, Inc., Attn: Executive Director, Charlie Zechel; 21 David G Mugar Way, Boston, MA 02114; 617-523-1038. Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Princeton University Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close