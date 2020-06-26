Mark Vivell

Mark Allan Vivell, age 62 of Pasadena, Maryland, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020. Mark was born in Baltimore and raised in Fallston. He was a 1976 graduate of Bel Air High School and continued his studies at Harford Community College, Catonsville Community College and Johns Hopkins University, where he was awarded a BS in electrical engineering. Mark was a long-time employee of Westinghouse and Northrop Grumman, having just retired in 2020. He was an avid outdoorsman with many interests including sailing, kayaking, cycling and amateur radio. He held an expert amateur radio license. Mark enjoyed a life long love for aviation. His passion was kindled by a childhood filled with radio-controlled airplane flying alongside his father. He spent the rest of his life soaring in a multitude of aircraft and became an accomplished paragliding pilot in his later years. When indoors, his passion turned to music. Mark was a talented musician who played many instruments well, with his favorite being the banjo. He studied the organ as a child and banjo as an adult. With a gifted ear for music, he was able to master many instruments and perform with professional musicians. Mark was preceded in death by his parents, H. Guy Vivell and Marlene Louise Vivell and is survived by his sister Linda Louise Fife of Abingdon and his nephew Shannon Michael Fife (Bethany) of Frostburg. Mark is also survived by his life partner Louise Amoss. Mark will be buried in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Baltimore County. A family celebration of Mark's life will take place at a later date due to the current pandemic. The family would like to express their gratitude to Mark's many friends and especially to the nurses, doctors and staff at the UMMS Neurocritical Care Unit.



