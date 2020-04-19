Mark Christopher Wagner, 55, a 20-year resident of Annapolis, MD, and previously of Avon Lake, OH, died at Anne Arundel Medical Center on April 11, 2020, of colon cancer. Born February 17, 1965, in Cleveland, OH, he received his Bachelor of Arts degree from The Ohio State University in Columbus, OH. Mark was employed, doing Technical Support, at Weems & Plath Inc. in Annapolis, MD. He enjoyed sailing, dogs, and mountain biking. Mark was preceded in death by his father, Frank Wagner; and his grandparents, Albert and Emily Wagner and William and Irene Walden. Mark is survived by two siblings, Andrew Wagner of Tracys Landing, MD and Susan Wagner of Chelsea, MI; and his mother, Constance Fromm of Chelsea, MI. Service and interment private. An online guestbook is available at:
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 19, 2020