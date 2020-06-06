Mark White
Mark White, 51, of Stoney Beach MD, devoted father of Dillon and wife Deanna; Grandfather of Levi Warren White passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Mark is survived by Dillon, Deanna and Levi; son David White; brother Ken White and Simona; mother Judy White and his wife Tammy White. Preceded in death by father Warren White and Grandmother Rita Whoolery. Mark was a Marine veteran who loved his family, friends and country.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 6, 2020.
June 5, 2020
Mark- you will be missed! I loved our talks and I loved your friendship. My heart breaks knowing your pain and I pray that you are at peace now. You made a difference to me and you will be missed.
Becky
Friend
June 3, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2nd Corthinians 1:4
D T
