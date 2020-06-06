Or Copy this URL to Share

Mark White, 51, of Stoney Beach MD, devoted father of Dillon and wife Deanna; Grandfather of Levi Warren White passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Mark is survived by Dillon, Deanna and Levi; son David White; brother Ken White and Simona; mother Judy White and his wife Tammy White. Preceded in death by father Warren White and Grandmother Rita Whoolery. Mark was a Marine veteran who loved his family, friends and country.



