Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marlena Manansala. View Sign

1954-2019 "Marlene" born and raised in Baltimore MD, wife of the late Fidel Manansala Sr and mother of Dominick and Demetrius(sr) Manansala. Step mother of Mary Davis, Elizabeth Thompson and Fidel Manansala Jr. Grandmother of Derek, Danielle, Kristina, Christopher, Cortney , Austin, Chelsey, Demetrius Jr, Nicholas , Chloe, Gemma and Mia. Great Grandmother of Makiah, Elijah, Braelyn, and Baby Sam. Marlena was employed at the U.S Naval Academy for over a decade and enjoyed her life surrounded by loved ones. There will be a celebration of life held at the American Legion, Glen burnie MD Saturday March 30Th 2019 from 3:30-7pm.

1954-2019 "Marlene" born and raised in Baltimore MD, wife of the late Fidel Manansala Sr and mother of Dominick and Demetrius(sr) Manansala. Step mother of Mary Davis, Elizabeth Thompson and Fidel Manansala Jr. Grandmother of Derek, Danielle, Kristina, Christopher, Cortney , Austin, Chelsey, Demetrius Jr, Nicholas , Chloe, Gemma and Mia. Great Grandmother of Makiah, Elijah, Braelyn, and Baby Sam. Marlena was employed at the U.S Naval Academy for over a decade and enjoyed her life surrounded by loved ones. There will be a celebration of life held at the American Legion, Glen burnie MD Saturday March 30Th 2019 from 3:30-7pm. Published in The Capital Gazette from Mar. 23 to Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close