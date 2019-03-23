1954-2019 "Marlene" born and raised in Baltimore MD, wife of the late Fidel Manansala Sr and mother of Dominick and Demetrius(sr) Manansala. Step mother of Mary Davis, Elizabeth Thompson and Fidel Manansala Jr. Grandmother of Derek, Danielle, Kristina, Christopher, Cortney , Austin, Chelsey, Demetrius Jr, Nicholas , Chloe, Gemma and Mia. Great Grandmother of Makiah, Elijah, Braelyn, and Baby Sam. Marlena was employed at the U.S Naval Academy for over a decade and enjoyed her life surrounded by loved ones. There will be a celebration of life held at the American Legion, Glen burnie MD Saturday March 30Th 2019 from 3:30-7pm.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Mar. 23 to Mar. 27, 2019