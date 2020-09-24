Marlene M. Hennessey (December 10, 1935 – September 14, 2020) Marlene (Murphy) Hennessey of Bowie Maryland, died peacefully on September 14, 2020 at her home. She was born on December 10th, 1935, the 7th of 8 children born to Eugene and Mary Ann (Sponsky) Murphy of Bakerton, Pennsylvania. She was a 1953 graduate of Carrolltown High School. She moved to Washington D.C in 1954 to work for the federal government and met her loving husband, James Edward Hennessey, marrying him in 1957. They moved to Bowie, Maryland in 1962 with their three young children. She was pre-deceased by her husband James in 1991; by brother Eugene Murphy Jr. in 1942; sister Camilla Murphy Tozzini in 2016; and brother Norbert Murphy in 2017. She is survived by three children, Thomas Hennessey, Kathleen Hennessey, Kerry DeSantis; daughter-in-law Roni Hennessey and son-in-law Stephen De Santis; three grandsons, Theodore James Hennessey, James Hennessey DeSantis, and Justin Thomas Hennessey; two sisters, Norma Murphy and Virginia Murphy McCann; and 16 nieces and nephews. Her life revolved around her family and her faith. Her faith was central to who she was and she lived it humbly abiding the teachings of Saint Francis to "preach the Gospel at all times and only when absolutely necessary use words." She enjoyed attending daily mass, cooking, reading, learning and studying about her faith, and for over 15 years was a dedicated and enthusiastic participant in the Holy Cross Hospital Senior Fit Exercise Program at the City of Bowie Gym, in addition to enjoying the daily "Mass and McDonald's" breakfast club. Her grateful heart and joyful spirit will be deeply missed. A memorial mass will take place at St. Pius x Catholic Church on Annapolis Road in Bowie, Maryland at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to So Others Might Eat (SOME) at some.org
or mailed to SOME, 71 O Street, NW, Washington, DC 20001.