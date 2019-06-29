On June 26, 2019 Marlene Malkinski (nee Akers) flew with the angels to be with the Lord after a long illness with Alzheimers. She was preceded in death by her husband George. She is survived by her 4 children; David Malkinski and spouse Jacqueline, Richard Malkinski and spouse Dawn, Cheryl Maurer, Brian Malkinski and spouse Michelle. She is survived by 8 grandchildren; Amy Jones and husband Brendan, the late Nancy Malinowski and husband Joseph, David Minkosky, Thomas Minkosky, Jennifer Zabetakis and husband Thomas, James Malkinski, Kevin Malkinski and Cynthia Malkinski. She is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren; Zoey Jones, Alexandria Malinowski, Joseph Malinowski, Anthony Myers, Brandon James, Geminiyah Dennison, Elena Minkosky, Melani Minkosky, Nunziella Minkosky, Thomas Zabetakis and Bradley Zabetakis. She is survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Family and friends were invited to call at the family owned and operated McCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road (PASADENA) on Friday June 28, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. Where a funeral service will be held on Saturday June 29, 2019 at 11 AM. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in the name of Marlene Malkinski to The . Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on June 29, 2019