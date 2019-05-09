|
Marlyne B. Weakley passed away suddenly on May 4th 2019. She and her late husband Jack Weakley married May 13th 1961. Marlyne retired, in the late 90's, from LiUNA, were she gave over 30 years of service. Shortly after that Marlyne began volunteering at Glenn Dale Elementary where she spent many years helping young children learn to read and write. She greatly enjoyed spending time with her family, needlework, crotchet, and watching sporting events. Marlyne was an avid Washington Capitals & Nationals Fan. Marlyne is survived by her son Steven (Lisa) Weakley, grandchildren George (Lindsey) Weakley, Rebecca (TJ) Kim, & Jacklyne Weakley, & great-grandson Ian Kim. Marlyne requested a small grave side services which will be held at 1:00 on May 10th, 2019 at Christ Church Durham Parish, 8700 Ironsides Road, Nanjemoy, MD 20662. In lieu of flowers Marlyne has also requested that donations be made to the Christ Church Durham Parish or the Ronald McDonald House Morgantown, WV. www.beallfuneral.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 9, 2019