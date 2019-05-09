The Capital Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beall Funeral Home
6512 NW Crain Hwy
Bowie, MD 20715
(301) 805-5544
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlyne Weakley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlyne B. Weakley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marlyne B. Weakley Obituary
Marlyne B. Weakley passed away suddenly on May 4th 2019. She and her late husband Jack Weakley married May 13th 1961. Marlyne retired, in the late 90's, from LiUNA, were she gave over 30 years of service. Shortly after that Marlyne began volunteering at Glenn Dale Elementary where she spent many years helping young children learn to read and write. She greatly enjoyed spending time with her family, needlework, crotchet, and watching sporting events. Marlyne was an avid Washington Capitals & Nationals Fan. Marlyne is survived by her son Steven (Lisa) Weakley, grandchildren George (Lindsey) Weakley, Rebecca (TJ) Kim, & Jacklyne Weakley, & great-grandson Ian Kim. Marlyne requested a small grave side services which will be held at 1:00 on May 10th, 2019 at Christ Church Durham Parish, 8700 Ironsides Road, Nanjemoy, MD 20662. In lieu of flowers Marlyne has also requested that donations be made to the Christ Church Durham Parish or the Ronald McDonald House Morgantown, WV. www.beallfuneral.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beall Funeral Home
Download Now