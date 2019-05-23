Mary Ann (Arganbright) Nomady, 86, Spencer, Indiana, died May 21, 2019. Born in Richhill, Missouri, on June 29, 1932 to William Earl & Mable Sue (Weddington) Arganbright.She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband of 53 years, Dr. Vern Gilbert Nomady.Mary Ann was an only child. She is survived by her son, Richard W. (Lisa) Norman of Spencer, and grandchildren, Caitlin (Zach Ashton), Kendal, and Kirsten. Services are private. Arrangements provided by West & Parrish & Pedigo Funeral Home in Spencer, Indiana.
Published in The Capital Gazette from May 23 to May 24, 2019