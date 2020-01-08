Young, Marsha W., 67, born, October, 18, 1952, in Washington, D.C., to the late Cleola Johnson and the late Alfred Weldon, departed this life, suddenly, on December 31, 2019. She was a longtime resident of Baltimore, MD. Viewing will be held at Vaughn Greene Funeral Home, 4905 York Rd., Baltimore, MD., on Thursday, January 9, 2020, 4-8 pm. Funeral services will be held, Friday, January 10, 2020, at Asbury United Methodist church, 87 West St., Annapolis, MD. Wake 10:30. Funeral 11:00.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 8, 2020