Marsha W. Young (1952 - 2019)
Service Information
Vaughn Greene Funeral Services
4905 York Road
Baltimore, MD
21212
(410)-433-7500
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vaughn Greene Funeral Services
4905 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
View Map
Wake
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
Asbury United Methodist Church
87 West St.
Annapolis, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Asbury United Methodist Church
87 West St.
Annapolis, MD
View Map
Obituary
Young, Marsha W., 67, born, October, 18, 1952, in Washington, D.C., to the late Cleola Johnson and the late Alfred Weldon, departed this life, suddenly, on December 31, 2019. She was a longtime resident of Baltimore, MD. Viewing will be held at Vaughn Greene Funeral Home, 4905 York Rd., Baltimore, MD., on Thursday, January 9, 2020, 4-8 pm. Funeral services will be held, Friday, January 10, 2020, at Asbury United Methodist church, 87 West St., Annapolis, MD. Wake 10:30. Funeral 11:00.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 8, 2020
