Martha Jane Campli, "Mert", 80, a resident of Annapolis and previously of Lothian, MD, passed away on November 17, 2020, in Annapolis surrounded by her family. Martha was born on July 12, 1940, in Washington, DC to the late John and Effie Wise. She was a 1958 graduate of Suitland High School and worked for the GSA where she retired as a contract specialist. Her interests included reading, studying the Bible, and watching soap operas. Her greatest joy in life though was spending time with and giving gifts to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her siblings, Fay Reynolds and Edward Whitesides. Martha is survived by her two children, Donna DeCesaris of Annapolis and Artie Campli of Chesapeake Beach; one sister, Elaine Buckingham; her former spouse, Arthur R. Campli; and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Jenna and Neil Butler and their sons, Haviland, Reid and Lawson; Geaton A. DeCesaris III; Elisa and Riley Konara and their sons, Renoen and Rhodes; Juliana and Michael Johnson and their daughters, Charlie and Logan; and Brandon Campli. Friends are invited to celebrate Martha's life on Friday, November 20 from 6 to 8 pm at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Upper Marlboro, MD where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, November 21 at 10 am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Martha's memory to the Lighthouse Shelter, 10 Hudson Street, Annapolis, MD 21401. Online condolences at:



