Martha Carolyn Cirelli passed away at home in Annapolis, Maryland on Sunday, June 14, 2020, one day short of her 87th birthday. Her devoted husband Charles was by her side. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland on June 15, 1933 to Barbara and Andrew Lamparski and survived her two brothers Albert and Edward Lamparski and her sister Rose Morrell. She was raised in the Patterson Park area of Baltimore and graduated from Seton High School with honors. Martha loved spending time and keeping up with her 5 children, 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, for whom she was an affectionate, devoted and fun loving mother and grandmother. Being a devoted wife to her husband, she loved to spend time sport fishing, golfing and traveling with him to their home in Naples, Florida which they enjoyed immensely. Being a devout Catholic, Martha enjoyed attending Bible study and reading inspirational literature. Martha loved fashion, sewing and crafting beautiful things for her family, as well as cooking their favorite Italian foods and baked goods as she was an extraordinary cook. Always filled with love and positivity, Martha brought happiness and a light heart to those she cherished. Nothing made her happier than to share time with her loved ones, most especially her husband, her soulmate and the love of her life. They were married for 68 years. Her's was an especially blessed and fruitful life. In her final years she was tenderly cared for by her husband, her faithful and loving caretaker, Margo Alarcon, and her children. She is survived by her husband Charles John Cirelli, her five children, Barbara Leone (Jack), John Cirelli (Sherry), Joyce Wallace, Mary Bueneman (Martin), and Lucia Hollabaugh, (Jeff) and her ten grandchildren, Justin Leone, Matthew Leone, Lynn Cirelli Favoretto, Kristina Cole, Lauren Wallace, Scott Wallace, Charles Bueneman, Leah Bueneman, Brooke Hollabaugh, Shelby Hollabaugh and two great grandchildren, Christian Leone, and Elyse Leone. A private service and interment will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery in Annapolis, Maryland, where she will be laid to rest. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Messages and memories may be left for the family at the Barranco Funeral Home website. In lieu of flowers, the family invites a memorial contribution to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or the Wounded Warriors Project.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 21, 2020.