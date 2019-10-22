Martha J. Hoffman (nee Byrne) on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 69 years old. Martha was born on February 13, 1950 in Baltimore, MD, to Rosalinde (Thompson) Byrne and Robert Byrne. Martha grew up in Annapolis, MD and attended Annapolis High School before studying social work at Syracuse University. Martha was proud of the social work she did in Albany, NY and through the Division of Youth and Family Services in Hackensack, NJ. Martha had a knack for making everything feel magical, adding sparkle to all things she came into contact with. She could make a perfect Halloween costume out of rags and turn $5 into an extravagant meal. She had the ability to make holidays and birthday parties feel like the most special day, filled with wonder and hope. Martha instilled these same qualities into her children, who are committed to carrying on her passionate, spirited, determined ways. Martha's love for the country and crafting gave her great satisfaction and fulfillment. Martha leaves behind husband Stephen Wiersma, daughters Joy Margolis and Robin Hoffman, son Christopher Hoffman, as well as her six grandchildren: Boz M, Rex Michael, Christopher Jonathan, Timothy Byrne and Lola Lindsey. Additionally, Martha leaves behind her beloved sisters, Susan, Betsy, and Sara (Sally), brothers Michael and Barry, and canine companion, Thomas. Though Martha will be missed beyond measure, her family is content, knowing that Martha left this earth peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 2-6 PM with a service being conducted at 5:30 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey, NJ. Interment will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Paul's Cemetery in Norwich, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Diabetes Foundation of America or The Emergency Services of Ramsey, NJ are greatly appreciated.

