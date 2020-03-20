Martha J. (Albrittain) Neis "Marty" (Age 78) On March 11, 2020, of Woodbridge, VA, formally of Friendship and La Plata, Md, passed away peacefully after a long illness. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas D. Neis, Sr; parents, James Albrittain and Eliza Padgett; stepson, Thomas D. Neis, Jr., and granddaughter, Rachel. She is survived by her stepmother, Patricia Albrittain, sister, Mary Steever (Tommy); niece, Jennifer Rego (Dinesh) and son, Alex; nephew, Jeffrey Steever (Amy), and son, Austin; stepdaughters, Margaret Riek, Kathryn Bury, Janet Dutrow (Bobby), brother in law, Robert Neis (Carol) and family; Clara Ruiz and family; grandchildren, Cecilia Riek (Jimmy), and great-grandson, Rio; Julie Riek; Matthew Bury (Leslie), and great-grandson, Nathan; and Erika Scott (Steve). She is also survived by many beloved relatives and friends. The family invites friends to Lee Funeral Home, Calvert, 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD 20736 (Rt. 4 and Fowler Rd.) on Tuesday, March 24 from 2 to 5 p.m. A service will be held on Wednesday, March 25 at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 8816 Chesapeake Avenue, North Beach, Md 20714. Interment at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham MD. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the at , Parkinson's Association at apdaparkinson.org or another .
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 20, 2020