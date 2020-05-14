Martha Legg
Or Copy this URL to Share
On May 3, 2020, Martha Jayne Haynes Legg of Bowie, wife of the late Phillip Waple Legg; mother of Pamela Jayne Culver (Legg) and Joanna Kirsten Legg; daughter of Richard James and Genevra E. Haynes passed away peacefully in her home. She fought a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. In her own words, "It is not to be a sad time, for I will have lived one day at a time and enjoyed the love of my friends and family." Everyone that knew her is asked to celebrate Martha's life in their own way. A private service is to be held. Internment will be at Fort Lincoln Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any contributions be sent to Children's Hospital in Washington D.C.

Published in The Capital Gazette on May 14, 2020.
May 11, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
