On May 3, 2020, Martha Jayne Haynes Legg of Bowie, wife of the late Phillip Waple Legg; mother of Pamela Jayne Culver (Legg) and Joanna Kirsten Legg; daughter of Richard James and Genevra E. Haynes passed away peacefully in her home. She fought a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. In her own words, "It is not to be a sad time, for I will have lived one day at a time and enjoyed the love of my friends and family." Everyone that knew her is asked to celebrate Martha's life in their own way. A private service is to be held. Internment will be at Fort Lincoln Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any contributions be sent to Children's Hospital in Washington D.C.



