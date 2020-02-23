Mrs. Martha Lois (Shade) Masek, aged 92, of York, PA died on February 8, 2020 attended by her family. Born October 11, 1927 in York, she was the daughter of the late William Shade and Helen Corsa Shade both of York. She graduated from York Catholic High School in 1946 and received her Nursing Degree from St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing in Lancaster, PA in 1949. She married Edward A. Masek Sr. in 1952, with whom she shared 34 years before his untimely death. She is survived by four children, seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. Locally, she is survived by her eldest son, Edward A. Masek, Jr. and his wife Catherine Adams Masek, of Severna Park, MD, and their two children, Edward Adams Masek of Baltimore, MD and Sarah Ross Masek of Annapolis, MD.

