Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Stallings. View Sign

Martha Alice Stallings passed away on Monday, March 12, 2019, at age 85. She was the eighth of ten children born to Charles Sparks and Anna Martin Sparks of Ashland, Kentucky. Martha moved to Maryland, where she met and married Herman "Lucky" Stouffer in 1955. She retired from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2001. After the death of her first husband, she married Douglas Shaw Stallings in 2003. Martha was a music lover from a very musical family. She played the piano and sang in church choirs and in a trio with two of her sisters for many years. She was also a whiz at crossword puzzles. Martha is preceded in death by both husbands, her parents and 7 of her 9 siblings. She is survived by her son, Steven D. Stouffer and wife, Vicky Stouffer, of Hagerstown, her daughter, Christy Stouffer and husband, Walt League, of Arnold, two sisters, Allene Adkins of Christiansburg, Ohio and Gladys Hoffman of Hagerstown, four granddaughters, Jennifer Kulp, Brianna Scheeler, Jenelle Fiani and Jessica Everett, and five great-grandchildren, Jason Smith, Jr., Journey Smith, Trae Bradley, Vito Fiani and Rocco Fiani. Viewing and visitation on Sunday 3/17 from 3-5 pm at Fleegle & Helfenbein funeral home, 106 W. Sunset Ave, Greensboro, MD; funeral service Monday 3/18 at 2:00 pm at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 300 W. Sunset Ave, Greensboro, MD; and interment on Tuesday 3/19 at 11:00 am at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 1911 Forest Drive, Annapolis MD.

Martha Alice Stallings passed away on Monday, March 12, 2019, at age 85. She was the eighth of ten children born to Charles Sparks and Anna Martin Sparks of Ashland, Kentucky. Martha moved to Maryland, where she met and married Herman "Lucky" Stouffer in 1955. She retired from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2001. After the death of her first husband, she married Douglas Shaw Stallings in 2003. Martha was a music lover from a very musical family. She played the piano and sang in church choirs and in a trio with two of her sisters for many years. She was also a whiz at crossword puzzles. Martha is preceded in death by both husbands, her parents and 7 of her 9 siblings. She is survived by her son, Steven D. Stouffer and wife, Vicky Stouffer, of Hagerstown, her daughter, Christy Stouffer and husband, Walt League, of Arnold, two sisters, Allene Adkins of Christiansburg, Ohio and Gladys Hoffman of Hagerstown, four granddaughters, Jennifer Kulp, Brianna Scheeler, Jenelle Fiani and Jessica Everett, and five great-grandchildren, Jason Smith, Jr., Journey Smith, Trae Bradley, Vito Fiani and Rocco Fiani. Viewing and visitation on Sunday 3/17 from 3-5 pm at Fleegle & Helfenbein funeral home, 106 W. Sunset Ave, Greensboro, MD; funeral service Monday 3/18 at 2:00 pm at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 300 W. Sunset Ave, Greensboro, MD; and interment on Tuesday 3/19 at 11:00 am at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 1911 Forest Drive, Annapolis MD. Funeral Home Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, P.A.

106 West Sunset Avenue

Greensboro , MD 21639

(410) 482-8914 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Capital Gazette from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close