Martin A. Zehner Jr. Of Davidsonville, Maryland passed away Sunday March 15th 2020 at the age of 94. He was born September 6, 1925 in Gerolzhofen Germany to Maria (Frederick) and Martin Zehner. He immigrated with his family to the United States in 1928. He became a life-long farmer, leaving school in the 6th grade out of necessity to work the family farm. The family farm in Davidsonville was established in 1936 and Martin lived on and worked that farm until his passing. He was the beloved husband of the late Francis L. Zehner and Hilda M. Zehner and the loving father of Martin L. Zehner. He was the brother of Eugene M. Zehner of Seabrook, Maryland, and the late Frederick G. Zehner of Huntingtown, Maryland. He is also survived by three granddaughters, Nicole Zehner, Mary Zehner and Sarah Zehner, three great grandsons, a niece, nephews and numerous other family and friends. He was well known throughout the county and the state for his highly successful farming practices. He was the epitome of a successful farmer. He was passionate to share his knowledge with others particularly younger farmers to enhance their abilities. He helped forge the way for other farmers by staunchly advocating for farmers in the legislative arena both locally and statewide. He served on numerous committees and boards and received many awards such as Secretary of the Anne Arundel County Farmer's Co-Op, President of Davidsonville Civic Association and Anne Arundel County Agricultural Development Advisory Committee. He also won numerous Farm Bureau awards, Conservation Cooperator of the Year, Anne Arundel County's Most Beautiful Person Award and the Secretary's Citation from the Maryland Department of Agriculture. One of his last and most treasured accomplishments was being one of the initial founders of the Anne Arundel County Farmer's Market of which he was the president for many years, retiring only recently. He will be sorely missed by his family and all that knew him for his warmth, wisdom and willingness to help others. He would share his passion of farming intermingled with his detailed personal knowledge of history to impart his invaluable wisdom on those fortunate enough to have heard it. Due to the current pandemic, services and internment are private. The family is planning a celebration of his life to be held on his birthday September 6th of this year.

