Martin "Marty" Albert Hayes, 81, of Cape St Claire passed away from Pulmonary Fibrosis after a short illness on November 5 2019. He was born to on August 19, 1938 in Kansas. He is survived by his loving wife, Jane Wingard. His children and their spouses, Elizabeth and Rick Schultz), Ginger and Steven Andrews and Todd and Michelle Wingard. His grandchildren and their spouses, Morris Frederick (Trey) & Brittney Schultz III, Alexandria (Dria) Hayden & Andrew Trovinger, Nicholas & Kellee Schultz, Matthew Andrews & his fiancée: Holly Moore, Vivian Wingard, Noah Wingard. His great grandchildren, Brennen, Aaliyah, Claudia, Aubri, Nicholas, Lillian, Cain, Julianna, Landonn, Morris Frederick (V). He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin Edwin and Eloise Hayes and his brother, Warren Hayes. Marty lived an active and varied life with many interests. His main interests included acting in local theater productions, building and battling R/C warships and sailing R/C Sailboats. He was always a leader in whatever organization he joined. He retired from Westinghouse. He served in the Air Force and with the Civil Air Patrol He was a lifetime learner and continued to take classes after he received his Masters Degree from the University of Baltimore. Marty will be missed by his family and friends far and wide. A viewing and visitation will be at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A. 495 Ritchie Highway Severna Park MD, 21146 on Saturday November 9, 2019 from 1 to 3 PM followed by a service at 3PM. A wake at his home will follow. The family request that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at this link https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/PFFTribute/MartinAlbertHayes Online condolences may be made on www.barrancofuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019