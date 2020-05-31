Martin J. Gilden
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Martin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martin Joel Gilden, 75, of Millersville, passed away on May 26, 2020. Marty, a veteran of the Air Force, worked as a Radio DJ before enjoying a long career with Toyota as a Warehouse Manager. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife May Gilden, son Mike (Julie) Kozak, grandson Joshua (Ashley) Reimer, great granddaughter Mackenzie, great grandson Axel Reimer, brother Barry (Elena) Gilden of Annapolis, sister Sondra Fleming of West Virginia, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 30, 2020
Rest in Peace Marty, I will miss seeing you walking the dogs.
Alice Peek
Neighbor
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved