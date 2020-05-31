Martin Joel Gilden, 75, of Millersville, passed away on May 26, 2020. Marty, a veteran of the Air Force, worked as a Radio DJ before enjoying a long career with Toyota as a Warehouse Manager. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife May Gilden, son Mike (Julie) Kozak, grandson Joshua (Ashley) Reimer, great granddaughter Mackenzie, great grandson Axel Reimer, brother Barry (Elena) Gilden of Annapolis, sister Sondra Fleming of West Virginia, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.



