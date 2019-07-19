Martin James "Marty" Loftus, 87, passed away on July 17 in Edgewater, MD. Born on May 12, 1932 in Chicago, IL, Marty was one of eight children born to the late Joseph P. and Margaret Mary Loftus. As a veteran of the Korea War he served with the U.S. Army 523rd Engineers. Marty a graduate of Gonzaga College High School, earned a Bachelor of Science degree through studies at Georgetown University and the University of Maryland. He retired from a 35 year career at Armco Steel Corp. Baltimore Works and later founded Chesapeake Marine Drive Corp. Marty enjoyed sailing, golfing, painting, fishing, hunting and refinishing antiques. He was preceded in death by his wife of 21 years, Mary Jermyn Loftus; his companion of 32 years, Judith Karen Pyrah and a brother, Joseph Loftus. Marty is survived by his son, Martin Tiernay (AliceAnne) Loftus of Crownsville, MD; his daughter, Janet Loftus (Raul) Martin of Edgewater, MD; three brothers, Greg (Diana) Lyon-Loftus of Waynesboro, PA, C. Michael (Claire) Loftus of Bethany Beach, DE and John C. (Eileen) Loftus of Frankford, DE; three sisters, Katherine (Ron) Boucher of Catonsville, MD, Judy Hunter of Madison, WI and Joan (Richard) Brown of Kensington, MD; two grandsons, Christian Loftus and David (Rebecca) Martin; five granddaughters, Jenifer Martin, Kasey Martin, Christina (Mike) O'Connell, and Marissa Loftus; and seven great-grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be offered on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 515 Loch Haven Road, Edgewater, MD. Private burial. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122.
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 19, 2019