Martin D. Layman, age 59 of Glen Burnie, MD passed away on 8/21/2019 of complications from a heart attack. He was a man of many careers: from postal worker to EMT to Army MP to Correctional Officer. He had several hobbies like woodworking and gardening. He enjoyed science fiction conventions and medieval reenactments. Martin is preceded in death by his parents James and Norma Layman. He is survived by his brother J.D. Layman, his wife April Layman, his daughter Crystal Gray, his step-daughters Aviva Baker and Josie Cullina, and 5 grand children. The family will have a private memorial service to remember Martin at a later date.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 9, 2019