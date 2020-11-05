Martin Barry LaZar, 80, passed away on October 31, 2020 after a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Barry was born in New York City, but was an Annapolitan for close to 50 years. He was retired from the National Security Agency (NSA), where he traveled the world extensively throughout his career and was recognized for many accomplishments at the agency. Barry was a lifelong and active Amateur Radio Operator (Ham) who was known on the airwaves as K3NDM working countless Field Days and other contests connecting with other Hams all over the US and world. He loved living near the water and embraced sailing. He had a handful of boats over the years but was also delighted to crew for his friends. He was a member of the Fleet Reserve Club and Singles On Sailboats. Barry had a passion for food, and his travels all over the world introduced him to many new cuisines. Later, he became a fan of smoked foods and was his own back-yard chef for many creations that he shared with family and friends. He was generous with his time and always made it a priority to help others, never saying no to a request for assistance. Barry leaves behind his 2 daughters and their spouses (whom he always called his sons) Joyce and Floyd (Tim) Pearl of Harwood, MD, and Felicia and Mark Seibert of Pasadena, CA; his sister Harriet Shulman of Annapolis, MD; and brother Paul LaZar of St. Augustine, FL. The family will plan a ceremony in the spring to celebrate Barry's life and to share memories. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake or Chesapeake Regional Accessible Boating (CRAB) in his name. Online guestbook available at:



