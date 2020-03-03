Martin Francis "Marty" Manion, 87, of Annapolis, MD passed away on February 28, 2020. Born on July 5, 1932 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Martin A. and Marion E. Manion, Martin earned a Bachelor of Science degree from St. Joseph's University. He served in the U. S. Air Force, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel; Martin then joined Westinghouse as a program manager. He enjoyed sailing on his boat, the Coco-De-Mer; fishing, scuba diving, playing gin rummy and collecting books. Martin was a parishioner at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Annapolis, a 47-year member of the Annapolis Yacht Club and also a member of the Fleet Reserve. Martin was preceded in death by his wives, Frances Loretta Manion and Carol Dwight Manion. He is survived by one son Martin "Bo" Manion and his wife, Jennifer of Front Royal, VA; three daughters, Cynthia Manion and her husband, Galen Irby of Annapolis, MD, Christina Anderson and her husband, Todd of Dublin, OH and Carolyn Ammons of Cheyenne, WY; and a stepson, Eric Dwight; one sister, Marion Gross; and five grandchildren, Collin Fishman, Hunter-Bell Manion, Kylie Ammons, Tyler Ammons and Ryland Ammons. Friends are invited to celebrate Marty's life with his family from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4 at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Road, Edgewater, MD. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 5 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 620 Bestgate Road, Annapolis, MD 21401. A military burial at Arlington National Cemetery will be held at a later date.

