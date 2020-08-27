1/1
Martini Beann
Martini M. McGowan Beann, 86, of Annapolis went home to be with her Lord on August 22, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She was a graduate of Wiley H. Bates High School, Class of 1951. She worked for the City of Annapolis at the Police Department for 27 years and four years at Parking & Transportation. A dedicated member of Asbury United Methodist Church, Pride of Annapolis Temple #76, Elizabeth A. Carter Council and the American Legion Auxiliary Cook-Pinkney Post 141. She is survived by her children: Oneida Jackson (Nehemiah), Wesley Beann (Maxine), Vanessa Crankfield (Collis), Lovell Beann, and Zina Owens (Lovette); brother, Terry Smith (Brenda); sisters-in-law, Patricia "Sally" Bean and Amanda Nesbit; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends. A Public Viewing will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 5-7pm at Reese and Sons Mortuary, 1922 Forest Drive, Annapolis, MD 21401. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. A Christian wake on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 10-11am followed by a Private Funeral for family only at 11:00am (due to size limitations) at Reese and Sons.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
WM. REESE & SONS MORTUARY P.A. - Annapolis
AUG
29
Wake
10:00 - 11:00 AM
WM. REESE & SONS MORTUARY P.A. - Annapolis
Funeral services provided by
WM. REESE & SONS MORTUARY P.A. - Annapolis
1922 Forest Dr.
Annapolis, MD 21401
410-268-6015
August 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of William Reese & Sons Mortuary
