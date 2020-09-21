Margaret A. (Marty) Priddy of Dover, PA passed away on September 11, 2020 surrounded by her family. Devoted wife of the late I. Richard Priddy, Margaret Anne Gamble was born in Washington D.C on December 20, 1940 to the late Frederick H. Gamble and Margaret T. Walker- Gamble, and grew up in Arlington VA. She raised her family in Anne Arundel Co., Maryland and retired to York, PA with her husband Rick. Marty was a successful Realtor and Property Manager in Maryland. She was very active with the Scouts and Masonic Youth Groups with her children. She and Rick enjoyed boating with the Holiday Pointe Yacht Club and then camping in the RV with the grandchildren. She especially enjoyed her time as a member of the Red Hat Society. Mrs. Priddy is survived by her daughter Michele E. Lohsl and husband Eric of Annapolis, Md; son Scott J. Mandel and wife Denise of Crownsville, Md: and five grandchildren, Joshua, Emily, Jessica, Katie, and Caden. A graveside service will be held at Prospect Hill Cemetery, 1200 Pennsylvania Ave, York, PA on Friday, September 25th at 11 am. All who wish to attend are asked to meet at the entrance at 10:45, wear mask, and social distance. A Celebration of Life will occur after Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, www.cancer.org
.