1/1
Marty Priddy
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret A. (Marty) Priddy of Dover, PA passed away on September 11, 2020 surrounded by her family. Devoted wife of the late I. Richard Priddy, Margaret Anne Gamble was born in Washington D.C on December 20, 1940 to the late Frederick H. Gamble and Margaret T. Walker- Gamble, and grew up in Arlington VA. She raised her family in Anne Arundel Co., Maryland and retired to York, PA with her husband Rick. Marty was a successful Realtor and Property Manager in Maryland. She was very active with the Scouts and Masonic Youth Groups with her children. She and Rick enjoyed boating with the Holiday Pointe Yacht Club and then camping in the RV with the grandchildren. She especially enjoyed her time as a member of the Red Hat Society. Mrs. Priddy is survived by her daughter Michele E. Lohsl and husband Eric of Annapolis, Md; son Scott J. Mandel and wife Denise of Crownsville, Md: and five grandchildren, Joshua, Emily, Jessica, Katie, and Caden. A graveside service will be held at Prospect Hill Cemetery, 1200 Pennsylvania Ave, York, PA on Friday, September 25th at 11 am. All who wish to attend are asked to meet at the entrance at 10:45, wear mask, and social distance. A Celebration of Life will occur after Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Prospect Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved