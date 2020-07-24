Marvin A. Hall, 71, a resident of Severna Park, MD passed away peacefully on July 18, 2020. Marvin was born on May 21,1949 to the late Mary C. Colbert and the late Washington A. Hall Jr. He proudly served his country in the US Army and the U.S. Army Reserves. He worked as an engineer for ARINC in Annapolis, MD for over 20 years. Marvin leaves to cherish his memory 10 siblings; Anita Harris, Vernita Harrison, Robert Hall (Darlene), Joseph Hall, Kathryn Colbert, Richard Colbert Sr., Michael Colbert Sr., Cheryl Colbert, Rev. Jerry Colbert, and Tarry Morris. He also leaves his adorning significant other, Sonji Whitman. Viewing: Sunday July 26, 2020 2:00-6:00 pm. Wake: Monday July 27, 2020 10:30-11:00 am Funeral to follow. Walker's Life Memorial Center 237 E. Patapsco Avenue Baltimore, MD 21225



