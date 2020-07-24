1/1
Marvin A. (Sunny) Hall
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marvin A. Hall, 71, a resident of Severna Park, MD passed away peacefully on July 18, 2020. Marvin was born on May 21,1949 to the late Mary C. Colbert and the late Washington A. Hall Jr. He proudly served his country in the US Army and the U.S. Army Reserves. He worked as an engineer for ARINC in Annapolis, MD for over 20 years. Marvin leaves to cherish his memory 10 siblings; Anita Harris, Vernita Harrison, Robert Hall (Darlene), Joseph Hall, Kathryn Colbert, Richard Colbert Sr., Michael Colbert Sr., Cheryl Colbert, Rev. Jerry Colbert, and Tarry Morris. He also leaves his adorning significant other, Sonji Whitman. Viewing: Sunday July 26, 2020 2:00-6:00 pm. Wake: Monday July 27, 2020 10:30-11:00 am Funeral to follow. Walker's Life Memorial Center 237 E. Patapsco Avenue Baltimore, MD 21225

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Walker's Life Memorial Center
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Wake
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Walker's Life Memorial Center
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Funeral
11:00 AM
Walker's Life Memorial Center
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 24, 2020
Interacted with Marvin for many years at ARINC while I worked there from 1979 to 2012. I enjoyed all my dealings with Marvin and considered him a great guy and conscientious worker. May Marvin Rest In Peace and his family members and close friends be comforted at this time.
Jack Dozier
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved