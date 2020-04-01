Mary Fink passed away peaceful on March 29, 2020 at the Chesapeake Hospice Center, Severna Park surrounded by her family. Mary was born on 9 September 1955 in Baltimore, MD. Her parents were the late Edward G. Donnelly, Sr. and Elsie Boyko Donnelly. Mary lived most of her adult life in Pasadena, MD and graduated from Northeast High School. She attended Anne Arundel Community College and received an AA in Business. Mary retired from the MD Department of Transportation. Mary is survived by her faithful and loving husband of 46 years, Edward Fink; Brian Fink, Son and his wife Maria Fink, and granddaughter; Derek Fink, son, his wife Kristin Fink, and two grandsons; Rosemary Gorsche, sister and Gary Gorsche, brother-in-law; John Donnelly, brother and Sandy Donnelly, sister-in-law; Carol Donnelly, sister-in-law to deceased brother, Edward Donnelly, Jr. And many nieces and nephews. As a devout Catholic, Mary's faith was central to her life. Her caring and loving nature was shown to many of her friends and neighbors always being there with a hot meal when they were sick or grieving Mary was full of energy and loved a good party, shopping, lunch with her friends, and family activities. Other things that made her happy were, girl trips to celebrate milestone birthdays, yearly vacations to Ocean City and special Christmas Eve celebrations with the family. However, her greatest pleasure in life was playing with her three grandchildren. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on gatherings, there will be no public viewing or church service at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please take care of yourself during this pandemic and consider donating to Chesapeake Hospice Center, Severna, Park, MD. visit goncefuneralservice.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 1, 2020