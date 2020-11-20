Mary Anedra Knight James was born on a Sunday on August 22, 1954 in Baltimore, Maryland, to the late Mary Elizabeth Blackstone Lee and Wilbert Lee, Sr. She was raised and resided in Annapolis, Maryland. Affectionately known as Nedie and Nedie Poo, she grew up in Annapolis, Maryland and received her formal education in Annapolis City public schools, and graduated magna cum laude from Anne Arundel Community College in 2001 for Computer Science. She worked for 36 years at the Department of Natural Resources as a Systems Administrator, and retired in 2011. After retirement, Nedie started her own business as a personal chef. Nedie peacefully departed this life on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 and leaves to cherish her memory: loving husband, Reginald "Reggie" James; dedicated daughter, Takia Hastey-Johnson (Darren); beloved grandson, Zane Johnson; special nephew Karl Butler Jr.; sisters, Frances "Connie" Hall, Regina "Greta" Rivers, Linda Simms Blake (Douglas); one brother Wilbert "Peppy" Lee (Deborah). Virtual services will be available online on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:30AM.



