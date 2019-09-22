Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann Cheers. View Sign Service Information St Martin's Evangelical 1120 Spa Rd Annapolis, MD 21403 Memorial service 11:00 AM St. Martin's Lutheran Church of Annapolis 1120 Spa Road View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Ann Cheers, 81, of Annapolis, MD passed away September 16, 2019. Mary Ann was born and raised in Somerset, PA, by her parents, Roy & Viola Lease who preceded her in death along with her sister Madeline Cook of Millburn, NJ. She is survived by her sister Barbara Saler of Campbell, NY and Mary Ann's husband of 57 years, Gene Cheers and their 3 children: Ann Cheers of Annapolis, Becky & Mathew Arrildt of Fort Myers, FL and Corey & Adrienne Cheers of Columbia, MD; 5 grandchildren: Kyle, Erika, Connor, Garrett and Elise; 1 great grandchild: Hadley. Mary Ann graduated from the University of Pittsburgh and began a career in social work. After raising her children, she returned to work with the Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and retired as Director of the South County Senior Center where she found enjoyment among the seniors and was well-loved. Mary Ann was a member of St. Martin's Lutheran Church in Annapolis. She enjoyed reading, knitting & crafts, daily walks with her neighbor, gardening, football, and her beloved dogs. The family would like to acknowledge their appreciation for the caregivers of Sunrise of Annapolis as well as nurses of Hospice of the Chesapeake for taking such good care of Mary Ann. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider donating to the in Mary Ann's name. A memorial service with family and friends honoring Mary Ann's life will be held at St. Martin's Lutheran Church of Annapolis at 1120 Spa Road, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at 11:00am.

