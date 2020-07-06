Mary Ann Green, September 2, 1931 – July 2, 2020, died peacefully in her sleep around sunrise, in her home of 60 years. Prior to her passing, her family spent many hours with her singing, reminiscing, and remembering her wonderful life. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.? She is survived by three daughters, Kelly Sue Allen (John) of Denton, MD, Claudia Diane Newman (Paul) of Pasadena, MD, Paula Kay Bryans (Larry) of Arnold, MD, six grandchildren: Rachael Maree Allen of Annapolis, MD; Emily Allen Brockbrader (Chad), of Denton, MD; Jeffrey Michael Mollica (Lexy) of Centreville, MD; Laura Ann Johnson (Kirk) of Centreville, MD; Anna Otilia Newman and Paul David Newman, Jr. of Pasadena, MD, and five great grandchildren: Maggie and Dawson House of Denton, MD, Oliver Mollica of Centreville, MD and Aubrey and Callie Johnson of Centreville, MD. She is predeceased by her husband, Benny Green, her son, Jeffrey Byron Green of Oxnard, CA, and a daughter, Cheryl Ann Green of Arnold, MD. Arrangements are private. A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date, and will be announced for anyone interested in attending. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Mary Ann's name to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122, or an Animal Shelter of your choice.



