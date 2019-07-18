Mary Ann (Campbell) Parisi, 89, of Pennsburg, PA, formerly of Bowie, MD, wife of the late Richard Parisi, passed away Thursday July 4, 2019 at Pennsburg Manor. Born in Easthampton, MA, she was the daughter of the late Peter Campbell and Rose (Rondeau) Bourgeois. Mary was employed by Mt. Holyoke College in South Hadley MA and Touche Ross in Silicon Valley CA among others. Mary was an avid dog lover. She also enjoyed sewing, knitting, and collecting antiques. Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary's memory to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508.
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 18, 2019