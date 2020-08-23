Mary Ann Skolka of Stevensville, MD passed away on August 16, 2020 at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, MD. She was 90. Born on December 1, 1929 in Akron, OH, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Eva Dotson. Mary graduated the Akron City Hospital School of Nursing and Saint Joseph's College School of Nursing and had a 40-year career in nursing. She loved cooking, quilting, sewing, gardening, shopping, traveling and spending time with her family. Mary is survived by her son Douglas Skolka; grandchildren Stephanie, Megan and husband Philip and great-grandchildren Sophia, Elena and Luke; son Dr. James Skolka and his wife Diane; grand children Kathryn, Sarah, Alex, Anastasia, Emma and great-grandchild Aria; sister Nancy Parker (Robert) and brother Timothy Dotson. She was predeceased by her husband Edwin Joseph Skolka; son Thomas Skolka; daughter-in-law Nora Skolka and brother Charles Dotson. A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 2-3 p.m. at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Chester, MD, where a memorial service will begin at 3 pm. Burial will be private at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville, MD. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Leukemia Lymphoma Society lls.org
.