Mary Anne Milton, 72, a 10-year resident of Henderson, MD and previously of Edgewater, MD for 35 years, passed away on February 24, 2020 from heart failure. Born on December 14, 1947 in Washington, DC to the late David and Evelyn Parker, Mary Anne graduated from DuVal High School in 1966. She worked for the Maryland National Capital Park and Planning Commission for more than 30 years, retiring in 2010. Mary Anne loved to sew and quilt. Making blankets and quilts for everyone she loved was truly a passion for her. She and her husband, Gene, enjoyed attending car shows. After Gene's passing, Mary Anne continued to attend shows when her health allowed; she loved showing off the '68 El Camino she and Gene purchased together. Spending time with family was very important to Mary Anne, especially having fun with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also loved to bake and cook; Sunday dinners were special to her. Mary Anne was preceded in death by her loving husband of 44 years, Eugene Andrew "Gene" Milton, Sr. who died in 2013; her sister, Evelyn "Pat" Parker; and three brothers, Clyde, Charles and Harold "Gumps" Parker. She is survived by her son, Eugene Andrew "Andy" Milton, Jr. of Henderson, MD; her daughter, Katherine M. "Kathy" Kite and her husband, Kelly of Owings, MD; two grandsons, Patrick Milton and Justin Kite; two granddaughters, Michaela Kite and Gabrielle Milton; two great-granddaughters; one brother and her daughter-in-law, Lisa Milton. Friends are invited to celebrate Mary Anne's life with her family at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Road, Edgewater on Wednesday, March 4 from 2 to 4pm and from 6pm until her memorial service begins at 7pm. Burial will be private. Online condolences may be offered at:

