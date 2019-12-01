Mary Frances Azar died of natural cause on November 28th, 2019 at the age of 101 at her son's home in Queenstown, Maryland. She was born on January 19, 1918 in Cambria, Virginia and was married to her husband Wilfred T. Azar for over 75 years. She is survived by her 4 children Annee E. Azar, Wilfred T. Azar Jr. and his wife Carol, Mary Frances Sergi and her husband Michael, and H. James Azar. She also had 12 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and 10 great great grandchildren. She attended the University of William and Mary and was a self-accomplished pianist and artist. Relatives and friends may call at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home (fhnfuneralhome.com) located at 106 Shamrock Road Chester, Maryland on December 4th between 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm. There will be a Mass Service on December 5th at 11:00 am at St. Peter's Catholic Church located at 5319 Ocean Gateway Queenstown, Maryland. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Compass Regional Hospice at 160 Coursevall Drive Centreville, Maryland 21617 or visit www.compassregionalhospice.org.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019